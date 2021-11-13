Rockstar Games confirme la bande originale remasterisée de GTA Trilogy

Les stations de radio font partie intégrante de la série GTA. Avec la trilogie remasterisée à l’horizon, voici un aperçu de la bande originale confirmée.

Les rééditions précédentes de la trilogie GTA ont vu certaines chansons supprimées sur certaines versions. Notamment, deux chansons de Michael Jackson manquaient à ces sorties. Chaque chanson de Grand Theft Auto 3 fait son retour, mais certaines chansons de Vice City et de San Andreas sont manquantes.

Bande originale de Grand Theft Auto 3

Flasback FM « Rush Rush » – Debbie Harry « Shake It Up » – Elizabeth Daily » Scarface (Push It to the Limit) » – Paul Engemann » She’s On Fire » – Amy Holland » I’m Hot Tonight » – Elizabeth DailyHead Radio » Stripe Summer » – Dil-Don’t » Good Thing » – Quoi que » Fade Away » – Craig Gray » Change » – Conor et Jay » See Through You » – Frankie Fame » Electronic Go Go » – Scatwerk » La vie n’est qu’un simple Supply” – DezmaRise FM“Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)” – Chris Walsh & Dave Beran“Deep Time” – Shiver“Innerbattle” – RRDS“Score (Original Mix)” – Slyder“Neo (The One)” – SlyderGame FM“ Scary Movies (Instrumental)” – Reef“We’re Live (Danger)” – Royce Da 5’9″“Nature Freestyle” – Nature“JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle” – JoJo Pellegrino“Spit Game” – Royce Da 5’9″ & Pretty Ugly « I’m the King » – Royce Da 5’9″ « Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) » – Rush « By a Stranger » – Black Rob « Rising to the Top » – Agallah & Sean Price « Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma)” – RushMSX FM“Quagmire” – Calx (2001)“Get Wild” – Rascal & Tyme“Judgement Day” – Rym e Time“Force” – Hex“First Contact” – Omni Trio“Spectre” – Aquasky“Winner Takes All” – Rascal & Klone“T Minus” – Ryme Tyme“Spasm” – nCode“Monolith” – D.Kay“Iceberg” – Dom & Ryme Tyme“Agent 007” – TJ RizingLips 106“Bump to the Music” – Fatamarse“Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More” – April’s in Paris“Forever” – Lucy“Pray It Goes OK?” – Boyz 2 Girls « Grand Theft Auto » – Da Shootaz « Rubber Tip » – Funky BJsK-JAH « Dance of the Vampires » – Scientifique « Vos dents dans mon cou » – Scientifique « The Corpse Rises » – Scientifique « The Mummy’s Shroud » – Scientifique“Plague of Zombies” – ScientistDouble Clef FM“Non più andrai farfallone amoroso” – Mozart“O mio babbino caro” –Puccini“Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (La Traviata Drinking Song)” – Verdi“Chi mi frena in tal momento ” – Donizetti“La donna e mobile” – Verdi“Finch’han del vino” – Mozart

Grand Theft Auto : Vice City – Bande originale

Emotion 98.3« En attente d’une fille comme vous » – Étranger« Tenté » – Squeeze« Continuez à vous aimer » – REO Speedwagon« (I Just) Died in Your Arms » – Cutting Crew« More Than This » – Roxy Music« Africa » – Toto“Broken Wings” – Mr. Mister“Crockett’s Theme” – Jan Hammer“Sister Christian” – Night Ranger“Never Too Much” Luther VandrossV-Rock“I Wanna Rock” – Twisted Sister“Too Young to Fall in Love” – Mötley Crüe« Dangerous Bastard » – Love Fist« 2 Minutes to Midnight » – Iron Maiden« Cumin’ Atcha Live » – Tesla« Turn Up the Radio » – Autograph« Cum on Feel the Noize » – Quiet Riot« She Sells Sanctuary » – Le culte« Travailler pour le week-end » – Loverboy« God Blessed Video » – Alcatrazz« Peace Sells » – Megadeth« Madhouse » – Anthrax« Raining Blood » – Slayer« You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ » – Judas Priest« Yankee Rose ” – David Lee RothWave 103“Two Tribes” – Frankie Goes to Hollywood“Love Missile F1-11” – Sigue Sigue Spoutnik“Cars” – Gary Numan“Poison Arrow” – ABC“Obsession” – Animotion“(Keep Feeling) Fascination” – La Léa humaine gue“Atomic” – Blondie“99 Luftballons” – Nena“Kids in America” – Kim Wilde“Pale Shelter” – Tears for Fears“Sunglasses at Night” – Corey Hart“I Ran (So Far Away)” – A Flock of Seagulls « Love My Way » – Les fourrures psychédéliques « Gold » – Spandau Ballet « Hyperactive! » –Thomas Dolby“Never Say Ever” – Romeo VoidWildstyle“One for the Treble (Vocal Mix)” – Davy DMX“Clear” – Cybotron“Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)(B-Side)” – Hashim“Rock Box” – Run-DMC« Bassline (Club Version) » – Mantronix« Magic’s Wand » – Whodini« More Bounce to the Once » – Zapp & Roger« The Message » – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five« The Breaks » – Kurtis Blow« Get It Girl” – 2 Live Crew“Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop)(Remix)” – Man ParrishFever 105“And the Beat Goes On” – The Whispers“Act Like You Know” – Fat Larry’s Band“Get Down Saturday Night” – Oliver Cheatham“Automatic” – The Pointer Sisters“I’ll Be Good” – Rene & Angela“All Night Long” – Mary Jane Girls“Ghetto Life” – Rick James“Shame” – Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King“Behind the Groove” – Teena Marie“Juicy Fruit” – Mtume“Summer Madness” – Kool & the Gang“Last Night a DJ Saved My Life” – IndeepFlash FM“Out of Touch” – Hall et Oates“Video Killed the Radio Star” – Les Buggles « Dance Hall Days » – Wang Chung « Japanese Boy » – Aneka « Steppin’ Out » – Joe J ackson« Une chose mène à une autre » – The Fixx« Self Control » – Laura Branigan« Call Me » – Go West« Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) » – INXS« Run to You » – Bryan Adams« Four Little Diamonds ” – Electric Light Orchestra“Owner of Lonely Heart” – Oui“Life’s What You Make It” – Talk Talk“Your Love” – The OutfieldRadio Espantoso“The Bull is Wrong” – Alpha Banditos“A Gozar Con Mi Combo” – Cachao“ Yo Te Miré » – Tres Apenas Como Eso « Flûte latine » – Deodato « Mama Papa Tu » – Mongo Santamaria « Moi et toi bébé » – Mongo Santamaria « Mambo Mucho Mambo » – Machito et son orchestre afro-cubain « La Vida Es Una Lenteja » – Unaesta « Expansions » – Lonnie Liston Smith « Super Strut » – Deodato « Jamay » – Xavier Cugat et son orchestre « Maracaibo Oriental » – Benny More « Mambo Gozon » – Tito Puente

Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas – Bande originale

Bounce FM“Let It Whip” – Dazz Band“Hollywood Swinging” – Kool & the Gang“Candy” – Cameo“Love is the Message” – MFSB“Odyssey” – Johnny Harris“Love Rollercoaster” – Ohio Players“Between the Sheets” – The Isley Brothers“I Can Make You Dance” – Zapp“Cold Blooded” – Rick James“West Coast Poplock” – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People“Funky Worm” – Ohio Players“Twilight” – Maze“Fantastic Voyage” – LakesideCSR 103.9″Je suis tellement en toi » – SWV“Keep On Movin’” – Soul II Soul“Alors tu aimes ce que tu vois” – Samuelle“Rub You the Right Way” – Johnny Gill“Sensitivity” – Ralph Tresvant“Groove Me ” – Guy“Don’t Be Afraid” – Aaron Hall“Motownphilly” – Boys II Men“Poison” – Bell Biv DeVoe“I Got the Feeling” – Today“New Jack Swing” – Wreckx-n-Effect“Don’t Be Cruel” – Bobby Brown“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” – En VogueK-DST“Slow Ride” – Foghat“Green River” – Creedence Clearwater Revival“Barracuda” – Heart“Strutter” – Kiss“ Hold the Line » – Toto « Young Turks » – Rod Stewart « Get Down to It » – Humble Pie « Some Kind of Wonderful” – Grand Funk Railroad“Free Bird” Lynyrd Skynyrd“A Horse with No Name” – America“Eminence Front” – The Who“Smokin’” – Boston“Somebody Up There Likes Me” – David Bowie“Two Tickets to Paradise” – Eddie Money“White Wedding” – Billy IdolK-JAH West“Wicked Inna Bed” – Shabba Ranks“Batty Rider” – Buju Banton“King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown” – Augustus Pablo“Revolution” – Dennis Brown“Armagideon Time” – Willi Williams“Sidewalk Killer” – I-Roy“Funky Kingston” – Toots & The Maytals“Cokane in my Brain” – Dillinger“Pressure Drop” – Toots & the Maytals“Bam Bam” – Pinces“Here I Come” – Barrington Levy« Drum Pan Sound » – Reggie Stepper « Great Train Robbery » – Black Uhuru « Chase the Devil » – Max Romeo & The UpsettersK-ROSE « Amos Moses » – Jerry Reed « Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man » – Conway Twitty et Loretta Lynn « Hey Good Lookin’ » – Hank Williams « Queen of Hearts » – Juice Newton « New York City » – Statler Brothers « La lettre que Johnny Walker a lu » – Endormi au volant « One Step Forward » – The Desert Rose Band « Crazy » – Willie Nelson « Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray » – Patsy Cline « Bed of Roses » – The Statler Brothers « Make the World Go Away » – Mickey Gilley « Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys » – Ed Bruce « Always Wanting You » – Merle Haggard « All My Ex’s Live in Texas » – Whitey Shafer « I Love a Rainy Night » – Eddie RabbittRadio Los Santos « Hood Me Under » – Compton’s Most Wanted « Nuthin ‘ Mais un ‘G’ Thang » – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg“The Ghetto” – Too $hort“Always into Somethin’” – NWA“Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)” – Ice Cube ft. Das EFX“La Raza » – Kid Frost » Comment je pourrais juste tuer un homme » – Cypress Hill » Fuck wit Dre Day » – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg » C’est assez funky » – Le DOC » C’était une bonne journée » – Ice Cube » Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn” – Eazy-E“Murder Rap” – Au-dessus de la loi“Deep Cover” – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg“Guerillas in the Mist” – Da Lench Mob ft. Ice CubeRadio X“Unsung” – Casque“Personal Jesus” – Depeche Mode“Midlife Crisis” – Faith No More“Mother” – Dantzig“Cult of Per sonalité” – Living Colour“Movin’ on Up” – Primal Scream“Welcome to the Jungle” – Guns N’ Roses“Pretend We’re Dead” – L7“Rusty Cage” – Soundgarden“Been Caught Stealing” – Jane’s Addiction“Fools Gold » – The Stone Roses « Them Bones » – Alice in Chains « Plush » – Stone Temple PilotsPlayback FM « Road to the Riches » – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo « Warm It Up, Kane » – Big Daddy Kane « The Godfather » – Spoonie Gee“Me and the Biz” – Masta Ace“Children’s Story” – Slick Rick“Rebel Without a Pause” – Public Enemy“I Know You Got Soul” – Eric B. & Rakim“It Takes Two” – Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock“BYS” – Gang Starr“Vapors” – Biz Markie“Brand Nubian” – Brand Nubian“Critical Beatdown” – Ultramagnetic MCsMaster Sounds 98.3“Cross the Tracks (We Better Go Back)” – Maceo & The Macks“Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba” – Harlem Underground Band“Jungle Fever” – Les Chakachas“Nautilus” – Bob James“Green Onions” – Booker T. & the MG’s“Hot Pants” – Bobby Byrd“Rock Me Again and Again” – Lyn Collins“I Know You Got Soul » – Bobby Byrd »Pensez (à propos de moi t)” – Lyn Collins“Low Rider” – War“Tainted Love” – Gloria Jones“(I Got) Tellement de problèmes dans mon esprit” – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free SoulSF-UR“Promised Land” – Joe Smooth ft. Anthony Thomas“Pacific 202” – 808 State“Voodoo Ray” – A Guy Called Gerald“Your Love” – Frankie Knuckles ft. Jamie Principle“Break 4 Love” – Raze“Ma Foom Bey” – Ambiance culturelle“Make My Body Rock” – Jomanda « Someday » – CeCe Rogers « Laissez la musique vous utiliser » – Nightwriters« Pouvez-vous le sentir ? » – Mr. Fingers“Move Your Body” – Marshall Jefferson“This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze)(K&T) Mix)” – Maurice“Weekend” – The Todd Terry Project“The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)” – Fallout“ I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix)” – Robert Owens“I Need A Rhythm” – The 28th Street Crew

Y a-t-il des chansons qui manquent à la bande originale remasterisée de la trilogie GTA ?

Malheureusement, il manque pas mal de chansons dans les bandes originales de Vice City et San Andreas. La bande originale de Grand Theft Auto 3 est complète comme dans la version originale. Voici un aperçu des chansons manquantes de la trilogie GTA.

Vice City – Missing Tracks“Wow” – Kate Bush“Bark at the Moon” – Ozzy Osbourne“Rockit” – Herbie Hancock“Looking for the Perfect Beat” – Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force“The Smurf” – Tyrone Brunson“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” – Michael Jackson“Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson“Running with the Night” – Lionel Richie“Anunga Nunga” – Irakere“Fist Fury” – Love Fist“Pump Me Up” – Trouble FunkSan Andreas – Missing Tracks « Yum Yum (Gimme Some) » – Fatback Band « You Dropd a Bomb on Me » – Gap Band « Running Away » – Roy Ayers « Runnin’ Down a Dream » – Tom Petty « Woman to Woman » – Joe Cocker « Don’ t Let It Go to Your Head” – Black Harmony“Ring My Bell” – Blood Sisters“I Don’t Give a F*ck” – 2Pac ft. Pogo“Express Yourself” – NWA“Hellraiser” – Ozzy Osbourne“Killing in le nom » – Rage Against the Machine « Express Yourself » – Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band « Rock Creek Park » – The Blackbyrds » Funky President (People It’s Bad) » – James Brown » The Payback » – James Brown » Le grognement » – Le « Loopzilla » de JB – George Clinton « Soul Power ’74 » – Maceo & The Macks