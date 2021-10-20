Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – Tout ce que nous savons

Dans Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, vous incarnerez Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang et King Shark alors qu’Amanda Waller vous opposera à Flash, Green Lantern et un grand méchant Superman, tous étant probablement d’esprit- contrôlé par Brainiac. Bien que vous ayez potentiellement Wonder Woman de votre côté, avec un Batman manquant, comme toujours, les chances ne sont certainement pas en faveur de la Suicide Squad. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sortira sur PC, Xbox Series X/S et Playstation 5 en 2022.

