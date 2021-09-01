in Viral SUPER VARIANTE DE DELTA, LE C.1.2 DÉJÀ PROLIFÉRANT EN AFRIQUE DU SUD, AU CONGO, AU PORTUGAL, EN SUISSE ET EN NOUVELLE-ZÉLANDE ⋆ . by Marseille News 1 septembre 2021, 8h03 SUPER VARIANTE DE DELTA, LE C.1.2 DÉJÀ PROLIFÉRANT EN AFRIQUE DU SUD, CONGO, PORTUGAL, SUISSE ET NOUVELLE-ZÉLANDE ⋆ . See more Previous article Les activités du secteur manufacturier indien se modèrent en août, contraintes par le COVID-19 et la flambée des coûts: PMI Next article Le festival de Bonnaroo annulé en raison de fortes inondations