TikTok introduit l’option de vidéos plus longues sur sa plateforme

Benedicte Myrset, 18 ans, et sa sœur Victoria, 12 ans, sont décédées dimanche lors d’une randonnée dans les montagnes du sud de la Norvège. Un troisième frère a survécu et est soigné à l’hôpital. Le trio marchait dans la région montagneuse de Hareid en Norvège, selon les autorités. Ils ont rapporté que Benedicte, Victoria et […] More