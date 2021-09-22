Tous les jeux PC Xbox Game Pass en ce moment

Le Xbox Game Pass a commencé comme une offre de valeur impressionnante pour les propriétaires de consoles Xbox, et il l’est toujours. Mais au fur et à mesure que Microsoft a développé le service, il a fait de grands progrès en proposant également une version PC du service. Xbox Game Pass pour PC possède sa propre bibliothèque de jeux distincte du service de console, avec beaucoup de chevauchement. Comme le service de console, il inclut tous les nouveaux jeux propriétaires de Microsoft le jour de leur sortie.

À ce stade, le service Xbox Game Pass pour PC comprend une bibliothèque de centaines de jeux pour un abonnement mensuel. Un abonnement combiné Game Pass Ultimate comprend également la version console du service, ainsi que l’accès au cloud gaming. Étant donné que le jeu en nuage Xbox a récemment été lancé pour les testeurs sur PC, cela élargit encore les offres.

Vous trouverez ci-dessous une liste à jour de tout ce qui est accessible via le service Xbox Game Pass pour PC. Pour en savoir plus, consultez tous les jeux Xbox Game Pass et nos choix pour les meilleurs jeux PC à jouer dès maintenant.

Inscrivez-vous au Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Les nouveaux abonnés obtiennent leur premier mois pour 1 $

Voir l’offre chez Microsoft

Tous les Xbox Game Pass pour les jeux PC

A Plague Tale: InnocenceA Way OutAge of Empires Definitive EditionAge of Empires II: Definitive EditionAge of Empires III: Definitive EditionAlien: IsolationAmong UsAnthemArk: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Editionart of rallyArx FatalisAstroneerAtomicropsBackboneBattlefield 3 Edition PremiumBattlefield EdgeBttlefield 1Revolution de l’EdgeBatailleBatterieBatlefieldBatlefield 1 DungeonBreathedgeBridge Constructor PortalBug Fables: The Everlasting SaplingBurnout Paradise RemasteredCall of the SeaCarrionCartoCelesteChildren of MortaCities: Skylines – Windows 10 EditionClustertruckCode VeinComancheCommand & Conquer Remastered CollectionCompany of Heroes 2 : Complete CollectionCraftry WindowsConan Exiles 3Control 19 Standard EditionCrackyCrack GodsCyber ​​ShadowDark AllianceDarkest Dungeon Day of the Tentacle Remast redDead by DaylightDead CellsDead SpaceDead Space 2Dead Space 3Deep Rock GalacticDescendersDesperados IIIDestroy All Humans!DIRT 5Disgaea 4 Complete+Dishonored 2Dishonored Definitive EditionDishonored: Death of the OutsiderDisneyland AdventuresDodgeball Age AcademiaDoom le Comté d’Inquisition 3Dragon IDoomDoom IDoom (1993) Édition de l’annéeDragon Age: Origins – Ultimate EditionDragon Quest Builders 2Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive AgeDrake HollowDungeon KeeperDungeon Keeper 2EastshadeEmpire of SinEnter The GungeonEuropa Universalis IVF1 2019 FalloutFallout 2Fallout 3: Édition Jeu de l’annéeFalloutFA 19Fallout VegasFallout 4Fallout VegasFallout 19FalloutFallout 20FIFA 21Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredFinal Fantasy X/X-2 HD RemasterFinal Fantasy XII: The Zodiac AgeFinal Fantasy XIIIFive Nights at Freddy’sFive Nights at Freddy’s 2Five Nights at Freddy’s 3Five Nights at Freddy’s 4Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original S eriesFlynn: Son of CrimsonFootball Manager 2021ForagerForza Horizon 4FrostpunkFull Throttle RemasteredGang BeastsGears 5Gears 5 Édition Jeu de l’AnnéeGears of War 4Gears of War: Ultimate EditionGears TacticsGenesis NoirGhost of a TaleGoat SimulatorGoing UnderGolf avec vos amis Gonnered -Gonner 2GremasteredGremeled Preview! 2HadesHalo 2 : AnniversaryHalo 3Halo 3 : ODSTHalo 4Halo Wars 2Halo Wars : Definitive EditionHalo : Combat Evolved AnniversaryHalo : ReachHalo : Spartan AssaultHalo : Spartan StrikeHalo : The Master Chief CollectionHavenHearts of Iron IV : Cadet EditionHeave HoHellblade : Senua’s SacrificeHellokind AmmortalHello Neighbor : Vampire WarsInjustice Iron HarvestJade Empire: Special EditionJust Cause 4: ReloadedKatamari Damacy RerollKatana ZeroKathy RainKiller Instinct: Definitive EditionKnights and BikesKnockout CityLast StopLethal League BlazeLibrary Of RuinaLimboLonely Mountains: DownhillLumines RemasteredMadden 21 EffectsMadden NFL 20Madden 21Me EffectsMadden NFL 20 of Honor AirborneMedal of Honor Allied Assault War ChestMedieval Dynasty (Game Preview)Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Solitaire CollectionMiddle-earth: Shadow of WarMinecraft DungeonsMirror’s EdgeMirror ‘s Edge CatalystMonster SanctuaryMonster TrainMoonlighterMorkreddMoto GP20Mount & Blade: Warband PCMy Time At PortiaMystNarita BoyNeed for Speed ​​Deluxe EditionNeed for Speed ​​Heat Deluxe EditionNeed for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit RemasteredNeed for Speed ​​Most WantedNeed for Speed ​​Payback – Deluxe EditionNeed for Speed ​​Rivals: Complete EditionNeed for Speed ​​Rivals: Complete EditionNeo Lucy : Automata Night in the WoodsNo Man’s SkyNowhere ProphetNuclear ThroneOctopath TravelerOmnoOri and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionOri and the Will of the WispsOutlast 2Overcooked ! 2Pandemic: The Board GamePathwayPegglePhoenix PointPhogs!PikunikuPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionPillars of Eternity: Hero EditionPlants vs. Zombies Garden WarfarePlants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionPlants vs. Zombies: Jeu de l’année EditionPlants War vs. Zombies : Édition DeluxePopulousPopulous II: Trials of the Olympian GodsPower Rangers: Battle for the GridPreyPrison ArchitectProdeus (Aperçu du jeu)Project WingmanProject WinterPsychonautsPsychonauts 2QuakeQuake IIQuake III ArenaRage 2Rain on Your ParadeRaji: An Ancient EpiсRecompileReNationsCoreRush CityRemnant: From the AshesRage 2Rush : A DisneyPixar AdventureScourgeBringerSea of ​​SolitudeSea of ​​ThievesSecond Extinction (Game Preview)Secret NeighborShadow Warrior 2Signs of the SojournerSkatebirdSimCity 2000 Special EditionSimCity 4 Deluxe EditionSimCity: Complete EditionSlay The SpireSlime RancherSnowRunnerSolasta: Crown of Firne e MagisterSpellForce 3: Soul HarvestSpiritfarerSporeStar RenegadesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderStar Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionStar WarS Battlefront Ultimate EditionStar Wars: SquadronsStarboundStarmancer (Aperçu du jeu)State of Decay 2: Juggernaut EditionStellarisStreets of Rage 4SupprimerStreets of Rogue:Streets of RogueStreets of RogueStreets of RogueStreets of RogueStreets of RogueStreets of RogueContrôleStreets of RogueStreets of RogueStreets of RogueSupnauticaSunulatorSudriveland of Vesperia: Definitive EditionTell Me Why: Chapters 1-3Tetris Effect: ConnectedL’évasion artistiqueL’ascensionThe Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and ResnarkledThe Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s CutThe Bard’s Tale TrilogyThe Catch: Carp & Coarse FishingThe Dark Crystal: Pictures Age of Resistance TacticsThe Dark Crystal: Pictures Anth Resistance Tactics : Man Of MedanThe Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year EditionThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year EditionThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionThe Evil WithinThe Evil Within 2The FalconeerThe Gardens BetweenThe Long DarkThe MediumTh e Outer WorldsLe saboteurThe Sims 3 Starter PackLes Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionThe Surge 2The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s CurseThe Wild at HeartThe Yakuza Remastered CollectionTitanfallTitanfall 2: Ultimate EditionTorchlight IIITorment: Tides of NumeneraTotally Accurate Battle Simulator (Aperçu du jeu 6)Touhou LunaTouhou MinutesTwo Point HospitalUndertaleDémêlerDémêler deux Unruly Heroes Unto The EndVA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender ActionWasteland 2: Director’s CutWasteland 3Wasteland RemasteredWe Happy FewCe qu’il reste d’Edith FinchWilmot’s Warehouse Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusWolfenstein: The Old BloodWolfensteinorWolfenlodmWolfWorldumble: The New OrderWolfWorldumbleWolfenBlock CrisisYakuza 0Yakuza 3 RemasteredYakuza 4 RemasteredYakuza 5 RemasteredYakuza 6: The Song of LifeYakuza Kiwami 2Yakuza KiwamiYakuza: Like a DragonYes, Your GraceYIIK: A Postmodern RPGYooka-Laylee and the Impossible LairZombie Army 4: Dead WarZoo Tycoo n : Collection d’animaux ultimes