Tous les jeux PS5/PC/Switch qui sortent cette semaine (15-22 novembre)

Capture d’écran : The Pokemon Company / Nintendo

Cette semaine, Pokemon Pokémon Brilliant Diamond et Pokémon Shining Pearl ont frappé le Switch à la suite de quelques fuites plus tôt ce mois-ci.

Lorsque j’écrivais la phrase ci-dessus, j’ai d’abord écrit : « … suite à des fuites le mois dernier. » Cependant, après vérification, j’ai vu qu’en réalité, les fuites s’étaient produites ce mois-ci. Puis j’ai regardé les dates dans la liste suivante et… qu’est-ce qui est arrivé à novembre ? J’ai l’impression d’être parti quelques jours en vacances et de revenir et le mois est pratiquement terminé. Bientôt, je vais acheter des cadeaux de Noël et planifier les festivités du Nouvel An.

Voici tout ce qui sort cette semaine :

Lundi 15 novembre

Simulateur d’esthétique automobile : Prolouge| PCMoncage | ordinateur

mardi 16 novembre

Hors ligne | Xbox OneGrow : le chant de l’arbre éternel | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCLes Schtroumpfs : Mission Vileaf | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchSurvivre aux conséquences | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCThe Last Stand : Aftermath | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PCSherlock Holmes : Chapitre un | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PCMarsupilami : Hoobadventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCStar Wars Jedi Knight Collection | SwitchHextech Mayhem : Une histoire de League of Legends | Switch, PCStar Wars Racer et Commando Combo | SwitchThem Bombes | Xbox OneThe Wild At Heart | PS4, SwitchRoot | Sauvetage du crabe en fer à cheval Switch! | Maître SwitchTaver | PC, MacCountry Balls Heroes | Guerre froide de mission PCCombat | ordinateur

Mercredi 17 novembre

Klang 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, SwitchAvant de partir | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox OneTamarin | Xbox OneDarius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PCMastho est ensemble | SwitchMotorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PCNext Space Rebels | PC, Mac

Jeudi 18 novembre

BloodRayne : remanié| PS4, Xbox One, SwitchBloodRayne : ReVamped 2 | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchSpace Moth : édition lunaire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCUndungeon | Xbox One, PCSmoots Golf | Xbox One, Switch, PCTwo cent façons | Xbox OneExo One | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PCKosmonavtes : Academy Escape | CommutateurNinNinDays2 | SwitchRomeow : dans le monde craqué | SwitchVoudriez-vous diriger un café d’idols ? | Changer

NICH | SwitchIce Station Z | SwitchUnsafe | PCAlien Maraudeur | PCMythe des Empires | PCWrought Chair | PCPronty : Aventure de poisson | ordinateur

vendredi 19 novembre

Pokémon Diamant Brillant | SwitchPokemon Shining Pearl | Légendes SwitchNERF | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Commutateur, PCBattlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Whisky Mafia : La famille de Leo | Changer

Despotisme 3K | Pilote de trafic Xbox OneCity | SwitchSports & Wild Pinball | Switch20 Mesdames | SwitchRazerWire : Nanoguerres | SwitchExertus : Redux | SwitchNASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ | SwitchToy Tinker Simulator | ordinateur