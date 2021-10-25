Tous les jeux PS5/PC/Switch qui sortent cette semaine (25-31 oct.)

Image : Marvel / Square Enix

Les Gardiens de la Galaxie sortiront plus tard cette semaine sur toutes les principales plateformes. Je suis ravi d’y jouer, ne serait-ce que parce que la bande-son a l’air géniale et que je suis d’humeur pour un bon jeu d’action de science-fiction en solo. (Un rappel que l’édition Switch du jeu est en fait une version en streaming de type Stadia.)

Oh et je suis également ravi de découvrir Moonglow Bay, qui a l’air charmant et qui sortira sur Xbox et PC plus tard cette semaine. Il propose beaucoup de pêche et en tant que fan de pêche dans (la plupart) des jeux vidéo, je suis prêt à me détendre et à attraper de l’achigan, de la carpe et tout ce que je peux attraper.

Voici tout ce qui sort cette semaine :

Lundi 25 octobre

Jeux N64 / Sega Genesis via l’extension en ligne Nintendo SwitchZombo Buster Rising | Changer

mardi 26 octobre

Histoire de la saison : Les amis de Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox OneMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PCDarkest Dungeon 2 | PCNeptunia x Senran Kagura : Ninja Wars | PS4Les Schtroumpfs | Mission Vileaf | PCMoonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PCIron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/SShadow Corridor | SwitchHermitage : Dossiers étranges | Soirée cinéma surprise SwitchL.OL | SwitchDefend The Rook | PCKathy Rain : Coupe du réalisateur | PC, MacPardonnez-moi Père | ordinateur

Mercredi 27 octobre

Papa | Xbox OneDadish 2 | Xbox OnePumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/SLe Legend of Tianding | Commutateur, PC

Parc de la mort 2 | Xbox OnePrincess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Cycle SwitchLucid | Changer

Jeudi 28 octobre

Super Robot Wars 30 | PCFatal Frame : Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, SwitchNASCAR 21 : Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PCGas Guzzlers Extreme | SwitchVirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchVoice of Cards : The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PCUndernauts : Labyrinthe de Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCBlack Widow : Rechargé | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PCBassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PCRoki | Jeu PS5, Xbox Series X/SHappy | Commutateur, PC, MacRiders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PCAge of Empires IV | PCDusk | SwitchAbarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | SwitchDragon Hills | Collection SwitchDISTRAINT | Escape Game 4ème salle de SwitchCape | SwitchKing Leo | SwitchJigsaw Finale | SwitchBrain Meltdown – Dans le désespoir | CommutateurSEDOMAIRI | SwitchOkinawa Rush | SwitchZumba Aqua | SwitchJigsaw Fun : Animaux étonnants | SwitchLe Sokoban | Commutez le métro minuit | ordinateur

vendredi 29 octobre

Maison de poupée | SwitchPanorama Coton | PS4, Superstars de la fête SwitchMario | SwitchCoton 100% | SwitchGhosts et pommes | Commutateur SAINTE VACHE ! Simulateur de traite | SwitchShinrai – Brisé au-delà du désespoir | Bulle boule de neige SwitchHalloween | Changer

PJ MASQUES : Héros de la nuit | SwitchHorror & Adventure Flipper | Changer

samedi 30 octobre

Chauffeur de camion | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

dimanche 31 octobre

Le suicide de Rachel Foster | SwitchTrash marins | Changer