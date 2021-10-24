What is the most reliable and safe place to buy fake hypebeast clothing

When it comes to buying fake/replicas (I don’t condone) then Aliexpress is your second best option. Any other non-Chinese seller who has it are all buying from Aliexpress. Everyone online shop selling replicas are dropshipping from Aliexpress.

universalstore.comThe only other place to get it cheaper would be Taobao, if you’ve got a Chinese bank, Alipay account, and can read Chinese you could buy from Taobao which would be cheaper than Aliexpress. For 99% of people, you probably can’t.

Aliexpress is a very safe marketplace.

Just ensure you are buying from someone with a sales history, 古奇 and reviews that are good, and you’ll be fine.