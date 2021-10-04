WhatsApp, Facebook et Instagram subissent une chute massive dans le monde

Publié à 12h57 ET (16h57 GMT) le lundi 4 octobre 2021
Jouer 1:00
Publié à 09h48 ET (13h48 GMT) le lundi 4 octobre 2021
0:47
Publié à 15h05 ET (19h05 GMT) le vendredi 1er octobre 2021
1:16
Publié à 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT) jeudi 30 septembre 2021
Publié à 14h33 HE (18h33 GMT) le mardi 28 septembre 2021
0:59
Publié à 13h42 HE (17h42 GMT) le lundi 27 septembre 2021
1:03
Publié à 13h44 HE (17h44 GMT) le mercredi 22 septembre 2021
12h45
Publié à 18h34 HE (22h34 GMT) le vendredi 17 septembre 2021
0:26
Publié à 23:38 ET (03:38 GMT) jeudi 16 septembre 2021
0:46
Publié à 14h41 HE (18h41 GMT) le mercredi 15 septembre 2021
1:25