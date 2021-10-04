in Internet

WhatsApp, Facebook et Instagram subissent une chute massive dans le monde

Publié à 12h57 ET (16h57 GMT) le lundi 4 octobre 2021

Chute prolongée de WhatsApp, Facebook et Instagram Jouer 1:00

Publié à 09h48 ET (13h48 GMT) le lundi 4 octobre 2021

Facebook rejette les accusations des lanceurs d'alerteFacebook rejette les accusations des lanceurs d'alerte

0:47

Publié à 15h05 ET (19h05 GMT) le vendredi 1er octobre 2021

États-Unis : un cadre de Facebook comparaît devant le SénatÉtats-Unis : un cadre de Facebook comparaît devant le Sénat

1:16

Publié à 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT) jeudi 30 septembre 2021

Les adolescents connaissent le risque des réseaux sociaux. Facebook aussiLes adolescents connaissent le risque des réseaux sociaux. Facebook aussi

Publié à 14h33 HE (18h33 GMT) le mardi 28 septembre 2021

Le réseau social qui atteint Facebook et GoogleLe réseau social qui atteint Facebook et Google

0:59

Publié à 13h42 HE (17h42 GMT) le lundi 27 septembre 2021

Instagram stoppe son projet de créer une version pour enfantsInstagram stoppe son projet de créer une version pour enfants

1:03

Publié à 13h44 HE (17h44 GMT) le mercredi 22 septembre 2021

Le rouge à lèvres créé en 1971 fait fureur sur TiktokLe rouge à lèvres créé en 1971 fait fureur sur Tiktok

12h45

Publié à 18h34 HE (22h34 GMT) le vendredi 17 septembre 2021

Prenez des photos presque impossibles déguisées en super-hérosPrenez des photos presque impossibles déguisées en super-héros

0:26

Publié à 23:38 ET (03:38 GMT) jeudi 16 septembre 2021

TikTok augmente le nombre d'utilisateursTikTok augmente le nombre d'utilisateurs

0:46

Publié à 14h41 HE (18h41 GMT) le mercredi 15 septembre 2021

Instagram essaie de ne pas nuire à l'estime de soi de ses utilisateursInstagram essaie de ne pas nuire à l'estime de soi de ses utilisateurs

1:25

WhatsApp pour iOS améliore le lecteur de messages vocaux

Les incohérences de la liste des Cleveland Cavaliers :