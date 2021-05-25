Zack Snyder explique comment Green Lantern aurait pu s’intégrer dans les suites de la Justice League ⋆ .

]]>]]>

Zack Snyder a révélé à plusieurs reprises maintenant qu’il avait initialement l’intention de présenter un camée Green Lantern dans Justice League de Zack Snyder, allant même jusqu’à tourner la scène avec l’acteur Wayne T. Carr dans le rôle de John Stewart avant que Warner Bros ne bloque l’apparence.

Maintenant, parlant à Uproxx pour promouvoir son nouveau film de zombies Netflix Army of the Dead, Snyder a révélé comment Green Lantern de John Stewart aurait pris en compte son projet. Ligue de justice suites:

«Donc, fondamentalement, ce qui allait se passer, c’est qu’il avait deux rôles [going forward,” said Snyder. “One, we would have seen him in the post-apocalyptic world. He was kind of like their scout and kind of like their, you know, ‘join the team.’ And then in the final battle against Darkseid, he would have gotten the Green Lantern Corps and organized them to fight against Darkseid. Those would have been his jobs.”

Unfortunately, it appears we’ll never get to see those plans playing out, as WarnerMedia has already ruled out further entries in the SnyderVerse while the filmmaker himself has said that the studio has been “aggressively anti-Snyder” regarding any sequel(s).

